What Darren Moore had to say after Sheffield Wednesday's win over Charlton Athletic

The Owls’ last home game saw them score and concede three goals in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Portsmouth, but they then went on to pick up their first three points of the campaign with a solid 1-0 win away at MK Dons.
Today, as two former Premier League sides go head to head, they’ll be eager to keep up their fine run of form at Hillsborough, though they will have to do it without summer signings, Michael Smith and Akin Famewo, who have both been ruled out. Famewo, sadly, is going to be out for some time.
For the opponents, they’ll be without Mandela Egbo and Chuks Aneke as they also recover from injury, however they do have Conor McGrandles back available for selection.
We’ll have all the updates, highlights and news right here – to stay tuned.
Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 17:42
- Wednesday won 2-0 in this tie last season
- The Owls are on an 11-game unbeaten run at home
DM on the next game
We need to be better against Peterborough. As a manager I’m never happy, there’s always something to work on and improve on.
DM’s message to the fans
We won’t win four or five nil every week. We’re creating a bit of a colliseum here. The mindset is growing from other clubs, so as much as we want to win it’s not always going to be easy. We want them to stay with us - we want to win every game, but it isn’t going to happen. I want to speak straight to them.
Today’s result is great, it’s as good as when we win by five or six. It’s an illustration of what we’re trying to create.
Teams come here now knowing that if they don’t play well then they’ll lose - they know they have to play well.
DM on Windass
What you’ve seen from Josh is that he’s getting fitter. All needs is games. He can play 9, 7 or 11, he can play 10. He showed his versatility.
What he does is work hard for the team, and in the 10 he runs off the back of the defenders. And it was perfect execution for his assist for the goal.
DM on the heat
Some of them wilted in the heat today... They’re only human, and we felt we needed to make the change. With Baz coming off, the subs just gave us that impetus.
DM on the clean sheet
To get three clean sheets in great. It helps. If we want to be successful then we need clean sheets, and another one today builds resilience and determination.
In the second drinks break they were all saying how they needed to dig in and push on. And my goodness did they go on and do it.
DM on Peterborough
It’s going to be a real tough game. There are no easy games here in League One, but away at them will be really tough.
DM on Dennis Adeniran
We had to leave Dennis out because he came back in the week, played the game, and then had to be managed. He’ll be back in Monday and be ready to go. We had to not take the risk with him - it was the same with Lee Gregory today.
DM on his best team
I know what I want the team to look like, and we’re getting towards there with the players brought in... We are different to last season, and we’ve had better results, but it’s also good to see midfielders scoring again.
We dug in today and earned it. Sometimes we’re going to have to go and get it.
DM on the game
Charlton have wonderful rotations... That was the bit that we couldn’t get to grips with, and their timing had us going high and then deep. We didn’t seem to have that energy.
At half time I told them we needed 20% or 30% more energy. When that didn’t come, that’s when he made the subs. They gave us an impetus.
DM on the performance
It was a tough game, really tough... We knew that everyone would be needed. Charlton are on the up, and with the conditions I knew I’d be making five changes.
The subs changed the game, but everyone played their part.