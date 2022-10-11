The 34-year-old, who was an international for the Democratic Republic of Congo, played almost 70 games for the Owls between 2013 and 2015, scoring five goals and getting 10 assists along the way before his departure for Birmingham City.

Maghoma is probably best remembered at Wednesday for a day away at Millwall in his final season at S6 when he got all three assists in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Millwall, however he only made seven Championship appearances after that performance and went on to leave for St. Andrews a few months later.

He took to his Twitter account to confirm his decision, saying, “Massive thank you to all who I have met on my journey through football... I can proudly say I’m grateful and thankful for being blessed with such a career. Thank you all. God bless.”

Maghoma played for East Bengal in the Indian Super League after leaving the Blues in 2021, and was most recently playing for Hemel Hempstead Town in the National League South.

His surname is certainly not lost to the sport, though, with his younger brothers, Paris and Christian, contracted to Brentford and Eastleigh respectively – both of whom have represented England at youth level.

Not a single player from his last Owls appearance is still at the club, with Keiren Westwood and Tom Lees the last to leave from that group of players.

