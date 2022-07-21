The Owls boss is looking to add the finishing touches to his squad having already brought in seven new faces.

Links to Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson, Birmingham City youngster Keke Simmonds and Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks have continued this week.

Tyreeq Bakinson has emerged as a potential transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday.

But Moore stayed tight-lipped on the progress of any potential incomings.

“There’s no news at the moment on the transfer front,” he said. “I’ve nothing to report on that. We’ll see but as I’ve said, in football 24 hours is a long time.”

Speaking last week the Wednesday manager suggested that while there was no desperate scramble for new blood, in an ideal world he would be looking to bring a small handful of players in to strengthen the changing room.

Asked how confident he was of bringing in ‘one or two’ new players, he told reporters: “If it’s possible we’ll see but if not, we’ll focus on the group that we’ve got for the start of the season and go from there.

“We’ll see how the rest of the window goes. It doesn’t close until the first day in September so we’ll have a look and see how it goes from now until the end of the window.”

Moore was speaking in the moments after the Owls’ penultimate pre-season game of the summer, which saw them edged out 2-0 by La Liga side Ray Vallecano at Hillsborough.

The game was payed at a high tempo and provided the latest worthy run-out for his squad, who travel to Wigan Athletic on Saturday before the big kick-off at home to Portsmouth the following weekend.

Moore said on the match: “It was the perfect game for us, there was real quality on show tonight and I thought both teams showed it. It was a high-level game.

“The one critique you’d have was that both goals we conceded were self-inflicted so it was more about lapses of concentration, but in the main body of the game I thought we saw some excellent stuff in and out of possession.