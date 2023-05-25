Former Sheffield Wednesday striker, Atdhe Nuhiu, says that he watched the Owls’ incredible turnaround in a hotel with his SCR Altach teammates.

The 33-year-old forward has kept his strong affiliation with Wednesday since departing the club in 2020, and he says that he had people crowded around a TV ahead of their big game against SV Ried on Friday – the game didn’t disappoint.

“I watched both semi-finals,” Nuhiu told the club’s website. “As much pain as I had after the first one, there was as much joy after the second!

“It was a crazy rollercoaster. I was in the hotel with my team because we had an away game, and we watched it all together with my teammates and everybody was supporting Wednesday.”

Like so many others inside Hillsborough and further afield, the Kosovan international was hoping for a late push – and he thinks that it was just perfect that his old teammate, Liam Palmer, that got the vital goal.

He went on to say, “In the last minute I’m thinking ‘Just one more ball into the box!’, and that’s what happened, and it was amazing.

“My teammates were happy but obviously I was even more happy. Anybody who was sleeping in the hotel at this time, they will have probably woken up!

Atdhe Nuhiu became a cult hero during his time at Sheffield Wednesday - and he still follows the club. (Steve Ellis)

“Even now, I don’t know what Liam was doing in the box! It’s like God wanted it to be him who scored, football always writes its own story and it’s nice that it was him.”