News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

‘It was amazing’ - Atdhe Nuhiu details Sheffield Wednesday ‘crazy rollercoaster’ in Austria

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker, Atdhe Nuhiu, says that he watched the Owls’ incredible turnaround in a hotel with his SCR Altach teammates.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 25th May 2023, 07:00 BST

The 33-year-old forward has kept his strong affiliation with Wednesday since departing the club in 2020, and he says that he had people crowded around a TV ahead of their big game against SV Ried on Friday – the game didn’t disappoint.

“I watched both semi-finals,” Nuhiu told the club’s website. “As much pain as I had after the first one, there was as much joy after the second!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was a crazy rollercoaster. I was in the hotel with my team because we had an away game, and we watched it all together with my teammates and everybody was supporting Wednesday.”

Most Popular
Read More
Exclusive – Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Dooley gives his first interview

Like so many others inside Hillsborough and further afield, the Kosovan international was hoping for a late push – and he thinks that it was just perfect that his old teammate, Liam Palmer, that got the vital goal.

He went on to say, “In the last minute I’m thinking ‘Just one more ball into the box!’, and that’s what happened, and it was amazing.

“My teammates were happy but obviously I was even more happy. Anybody who was sleeping in the hotel at this time, they will have probably woken up!

Atdhe Nuhiu became a cult hero during his time at Sheffield Wednesday - and he still follows the club. (Steve Ellis)Atdhe Nuhiu became a cult hero during his time at Sheffield Wednesday - and he still follows the club. (Steve Ellis)
Atdhe Nuhiu became a cult hero during his time at Sheffield Wednesday - and he still follows the club. (Steve Ellis)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Even now, I don’t know what Liam was doing in the box! It’s like God wanted it to be him who scored, football always writes its own story and it’s nice that it was him.”

Nuhiu will be on co-commentary on iFollow at Wembley, jetting out after Altach’s game against Austria Lustenau at the weekend.

MORE: ‘Marred by dust, sweat & blood’ - Owls' mentality monster and a Roosevelt speech

Related topics:Atdhe NuhiuLiam PalmerHillsborough