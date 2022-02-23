Momentum after the appointment of club icon Johnnie Jackson has slowed in recent weeks with the Addicks sat in 16th place ahead of their Hillsborough visit.

Defeat to in-form MK Dons on Tuesday evening only exacerbated their struggles not only on the pitch but in the treatment room.

Charlton Athletic's Chelsea loan prospect Mason Burstow is the latest Addicks striker to have been sidelined with injury.

Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow went off with a hamstring injury in the second half – with fellow forwards Conor Washington, Chuks Aneke and Jayden Stockley already sidelined.

It means the London side have something of an injury crisis up front, an issue that is nothing foreign to Wednesday of course.

“I think the whole season would be a different story if I had my senior strikers available,” said Jackson after the MK Dons defeat. “Now Burstow has come off it feels like a cursed position.

“The game was decided in both boxes. We started really well and matched a team known for their possession.

“We had a lot of the ball and moved it well from box to box, created some openings, and weren’t clinical. We get undone in a little moment before half-time, which was disappointing when I felt we’d been more than a match for them.