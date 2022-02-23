Three of their closest direct rivals dropped points as Wednesday watched the results roll in.

Wycombe Wanderers collapsed late to lose 3-1 to Wigan Atletic, while Plymouth Argyle fell to a surprise 2-0 defeat at Cambridge United.

Sheffield Wednesday, lead by skipper Barry Bannan, celebrate their win over Doncaster Rovers.

Sunderland, whose result was delayed due a medical emergency in the crowd, equalised late to claim a valuable point in a 1-1 at midtable Burton Albion.

It means that with 14 games left to play, Wednesday remain in eighth place, just a point shy of the top six and with games in hand on all those in the playoff shake-up aside from Plymouth.

With six wins in eight, the Owls are second in the form table behind title chasers Rotherham United.

Momentum appears to continue to swinging Wednesday’s way in the playoff race, suggesting a theory described by club captain Barry Bannan may well come true.

Speaking after Wednesday had registered their fourth win on the spin against Wigan earlier this month, Bannan said: “With a big club like this it’s just automatic you’re going to be thinking, ‘They’re coming’.

“It would be the same for us if we were above Sunderland and they were on a similar run.

“We need to use that to our advantage and keep winning games because the more we win, the more we’re going to start putting the panic up people.”