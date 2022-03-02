The Australian midfielder has been a key component in the Owls’ recent resurgence, starting nine of their 11 games since the turn of the year as the club marched back into the Play-Off places with a run that has seen them win eight of their last 10 matches.

Wednesday have lost just five of the 26 league games that Luongo has played in over the course of the last two seasons, and he looks strong after recovering from a difficult 2021 on the injury front.

Now, having already played more games in 2021/22 than in his whole 2020/21 season, his manager says that he’s someone that they are continually monitoring in order to make sure he stays injury free.

When asked if they would need to consider resting the 29-year-old at some point, Moore explained, “It’s possible, and we’re monitoring that all the time… There’s a lot of players like that because over the last few games we’ve been working with the same 18, really.

“It’s been about rotating that 18 around - hopefully we maybe get one or two back for the weekend - but if not then we’re going to have to rotate the same group again.

“After Saturday we’ve got a week where it’s more favourable and we probably will get one or two more back, so it’s just about seeing over the next couple of days where we’re at for Saturday and taking stock of the group.

Massimo Luongo has been a huge player for Sheffield Wednesday lately.

“But yeah, Massimo is a player that - along with others - we do look at in terms of managing their loading and minutes on the pitch.”

Wednesday’s next couple of games see them face Lincoln City away before hosting Cambridge United at Hillsborough a week later, and it's a couple of weeks until they have another midweek game to deal with – a fact that will give Moore and his technical team time to manage those player loads that he mentioned.