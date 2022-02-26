Sheffield Wednesday vs Charlton Athletic: Darren Moore's live reaction to comfortable Owls win
Sheffield Wednesday host Charlton Athletic this afternoon in their latest bid to get back into the League One Play-Off positions.
Wednesday were back to winning ways last week as they secured a 3-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers to close the gap on the top six, however results elsewhere – and a host of midweek games this week – meant that the Owls weren’t able to climb back into the all-important spots.
Darren Moore will be hoping that that can change this afternoon though, with his side knowing that three points coupled with favourable results Plymouth Argyle, Sunderland and/or Wycombe Wanderers would be enough for them to possibly go as high as fifth.
We’ll be with you throughout the day to bring you all the latest news, updates, goals and more right here on thestar.co.uk, with Alex Miller and Joe Crann covering every aspect of the afternoon and chatting to the Owls gaffer at the end of it.
DM on pitch
It played better because it was able to dry out... It’ll get better with the dry weather because we’ll be able to keep working on it.
DM on Windass and Gregory
Josh isn’t close to training yet, he’s working hard though. He’s advancing along the medical route.
We’re not sure when he’ll be back, we don’t want to put a timescale on it. He’s doing extremely well though.
Tuesday will be too soon for Lee Gregory.
DM on Burton
They’re solid, they’re disciplined, and they’re working very hard for their manager.
DM on Bannan and Johnson
We’ll assess them over the next 24 hours - we think they’re just knocks, but we’ll give it 24 hours. Both of them got kicked.
DM on Paterson
He always works hard for the team, he’s brave... What I like about him is that he’s a utility man who can play in a number of positions. He’s filled in this season when we’ve needed him to, and I’m pleased for him to get a couple of goals now he’s up top, but what I really like about him is his work rate. He gives us a tremendous out - and got a goal to cap things off.
DM on players returns
I don’t think this season I’ve ever really had a fully fit squad... So I welcome the selection problem that comes when people are back fit. They’ll want to get a piece of the action, and I’ll welcome them back.
With every week we get one or two back, but for the most part it’s the same group of players that we turn around again.
DM on the run
We have to continue it... We wanted to get into the top six, which we’ve done, and we have to keep things going in terms of the performances, and we keep looking up the table.
The team is working hard together.
DM on wingbacks
The ground they cover, the quality they bring... It’s been superb. But everyone has had to play their part, and they’re doing that.
DM on Johnson
Everybody is seeing Marvin in his natural position now, and the plaudits are coming... I’m indebted to Marvin for the way he stepped in at centre back, but he’s got wonderful balance and athleticism, and he’s showing his experience for us. He’s getting stronger and stronger.
DM on the performance
Really pleased to get the three points, we controlled it from start to finish... It was about us maintaining our concentration levels.
We wanted a third, but were happy with 2-0. We didn’t allow them any momentum, and we tried to get a third. We did the damage in the first half.