Wednesday remain sixth in League One, and are four points off fourth-placed Oxford United with two games in hand.

Here’s how a selection of Owls fans reacted on social media over the weekend …

@Ellsjr1992: Sheffield Wednesday Football Club. Everyone’s Cup Final.

@belly_eighty5: Has to be said. A Wednesday goal celebration these days is border line life threatening and I absolutely love it.

@TheDazzler43: An observation about Bailey Peacock-Farrell … In the warm up you can tell what mood he's in for the game. His body language yesterday was poor all day. When noticing this at matches before, he's seriously lacked concentration during the match. Same yesterday

@ashda32: Blessing in disguise yesterday’s defeat. Idea we can rock up and roll teams over without working and battling our ****** off can’t be a thing. A bit of arrogance crept in from the fanbase too. Bit of an assumption that a win was a foregone conclusion.

@dan_N_smith: Forget the result, yesterday was a top day. Just to have a drink and gas with familiar faces about everything and nothing is what it’s about. UTO

@Trigger1410: We have often bounced back quite well from a slip up quite quickly so I’ve every faith we’ll do it again

@SteveJ2403: What odds can we get right now on either Lewis Wing or Theo Corbeanu scoring past #swfc in the playoffs?

@Amillocc: I see there's the 'blame Palmer after any defeat' comments emerging again on the #swfc timeline

@WTIDPOD: Having watched all three goals back from yesterday they were all completely unavoidable. Tired mistakes. Not physically, but mentally.

@Ryan_Guesty: It was a poor performance yesterday, nobody wanted it and Lincoln give us a game… take the loss and move on to next Saturday

@jack231997: No need for a melt down, we'll go again against Cambridge, most performances in the last 10/12 games have been really good even if we didn't pick up the 3 points. Don't drop our heads, get behind them and we'll up there come the end of the season!

@Elliott51084: Win next 7 out of 9 we won’t be far away from top 2 ! Big final push