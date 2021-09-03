Darren Moore and his technical team are now hard at work preparing their side for the return of football after the current international break, however are not thought to have their latest new signing, Saido Berahino, with them just yet.

Berahino became the club’s 14th senior signing of the summer on transfer deadline day, making the switch from Zulte Waragem in Belgium after the two clubs agreed a deal that saw him return to England without a transfer fee.

But while there was transfer business in on the final day of the window, there were no further outgoings from a Wednesday perspective – though that could still change.

The Owls have Cameron Dawson out on loan with Exeter City in League Two, while Alex Hunt joined Grimsby Town on a season-long loan in the National League and Ryan Galvin is currently with Gloucester City on a short-term loan.

It has previously been reported by The Star that the likes of Charles Hagan (who had interest in League Two), Liam Waldock, Josh Dawodu and Ciaran Brennan could also be loaned out in search of more regular game time – and that could well be the case.

Having featured in the last couple of senior squads, there may not be any immediate plans for Brennan to head out on loan anywhere, however for Hagan, Waldock and Dawodu they still have the option to head out of the English Football League to the divisions that aren’t restricted by the transfer window.

Charles Hagan is one player who could still potentially leave Sheffield Wednesday on loan. (Isaac Parkin: Instagram - @isaacparkinphotography)

Young goalkeeper, Luke Jackson, could also still head out on loan after his previously proposed move to Guiseley AFC fell through when he picked up a bit of an injury in training.

Meanwhile, in other news within the Owls’ youth setup, 16-year-old Jack Hall, who is being monitored by England, made his debut for the U23s earlier this week as the talented shot-stopper continues his rise through the ranks at Middlewood Road.