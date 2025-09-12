A delay in getting Bailey Cadamarteri back to the UK from the Caribbean has given Sheffield Wednesday plenty to think about heading into this weekend’s home clash with Bristol City.

The talented striker grabbed his first two caps and netted his first international goal for Jamaica during the international break, in doing so edging the Reggae Boyz a step closer to World Cup qualification with an important win over Trinidad & Tobago. It served as the latest highlight of a steep upward career for the 20-year-old, who two years ago was not yet seen as a first team option by then-Owls boss Xisco Munoz.

Wednesday have been hugely supportive of its players going out on international duty despite the headaches attached with the time differences and often late return of individuals to club training ahead of important league fixtures - particularly from the Caribbean. Jamaica’s win in Kingston ended just before 3am on Wednesday morning and to compound matters, Cadamarteri’s flight home was delayed.

Bailey Cadamarteri of Jamaica. (Concacaf on YouTube) | (Concacaf on YouTube)

It meant the youngster’s return to Middlewood Road was slightly delayed and though he did report for duty on Thursday afternoon, modern concerns over rest and condition have planted a seed of doubt as to whether he’ll be primed and ready to start at Hillsborough on Saturday. Wednesday have rested Di’Shon Bernard in similar circumstances after collecting caps with Jamaica.

“His flight was delayed... hopefully he can train with us tomorrow (Friday),” boss Henrik Pedersen said in Thursday’s pre-match press conference. “It’s a fantastic job from the young man, not only what he has done for us but also for the national team. To show good performances there, of course it is positive.

“Bailey has done really well for us and he has grown a lot as a human, as a person, he has grown a lot as a player. He played at three o’clock in the morning, so I am sure we will get a tired but happy boy back from the national games.”

With Ike Ugbo waiting in the wings after an encouraging upturn in performances, it remains to be seen whether or not Cadamarteri is chosen to start on Saturday, as he has in each of the Owls’ league games so far. Pedersen said with a smile when asked on whether the forward will be ready to go: “I will expect him to be a part of the squad, let’s see what happens on Saturday.”

