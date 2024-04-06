Watch Sheffield Wednesday's goals as they score big win at Queens Park Rangers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wednesday take on QPR at Loftus Road this afternoon as they seek a return to winning ways following the defeat to Middlesbrough, and there’s a big boost going forward as Josh Windass makes his first appearance since January.
Michael Smith also returns to the XI to partner Iké Ugbo up front, while Liam Palmer takes his place in midfield alongside captain, Barry Bannan. On the bench there’s more good news as Callum Paterson comes back after his lengthy time out with an injury.
Gassama got a slice of luck with the opener, but he won’t mind:
Then he turned provider for the second as Musaba got in on the action:
Here’s how the two teams line up:
Some prematch reading for you: