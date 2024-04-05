Season over for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder as current and ex-Owls send support
It would appear that technical midfield man Rio Shipston, who has five appearances to his name at senior level, will sit out the rest of the campaign with an unspecified injury after he posted on social media ‘Unfortunately season cut short due to injury. Road to recovery starts now.’
The post received supportive messages from a host of current Wednesday figures including Bailey Cadamarteri, Pierce Charles and Joey Phuthi, while ex-Owls man Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Southampton midfielder Shea Charles - brother of Pierce - also pledged words of support.
The nature and extent of the injury remains to be seen. Shipston did not take part in the under-21s’ win over Wigan Athletic on Tuesday, with Ciaran Brennan moved into midfield for the clash.
Andy Holdsworth’s side beat their Wigan counterparts 2-0 in a comfortable victory at Hillsborough, a result that kept them to within two points of league leaders Birmingham City. The Owls’ city rivals Sheffield United sit four points back on Wednesday but have four games in hand.