Watch Sheffield Wednesday's goals as Iké Ugbo bags brace v Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday's goals as Iké Ugbo bags brace v Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has made five changes to the side that tasted heavy defeat at Huddersfield Town for line-up set to take on Birmingham City this evening.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 9th Feb 2024, 19:31 GMT
Leeds United loanee Ian Poveda will make his first start for the club having made his debut in West Yorkshire, with Akin Famewo, Marvin Johnson, Momo Diaby and Bailey Cadamarteri stepping back into the team in place of Michael Ihiekwe, Kristian Pedersen, Liam Palmer, Anthony Musaba and Michael Smith.

It reads as an attacking side once again named by the Owls as they look to register what would be an important win - one that would reduce the arrears on the safety places to five points heading into the weekend. Birmingham have made two changes having enjoyed a steadying upturn in fortunes since the arrival of Tony Mowbray as manager.

Wednesday took 16 minutes to open the scoring as Poveda did brilliantly to set up Ugbo, who fired home from close range - you can see it here:

Early in the second half he got a second, too:

