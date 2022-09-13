News you can trust since 1887
Watch Sheffield Wednesday and Morecambe sing new national anthem after immaculate minute's silence observed

Sheffield Wednesday fans and their Morecambe counterparts sang out the new national anthem following an immaculately observed minute’s silence.

By Joe Crann
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 8:02 pm

Football returned to the English Football League this evening after games were postponed over the weekend following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The players donned black armbands and stood around the centre circle as the Mazuma Stadium fell silent, and then the stadium burst into song as a rendition of God Save The King rang around the stands for the first time.

Darren Moore, his technical team and the Owls’ subs also stood up on the touchline to honour Her Majesty – with a round of applause ringing around the vicinity as the final words were sang.

Wednesday are looking to get back to winning ways on the back of their defeat to Barnsley, and are also out to win consecutive away games for the first time since back in February.

You can watch the minute’s silence and anthem on this page.

Sheffield Wednesday and Morecambe players observed a minute's silence.
