Football returned to the English Football League this evening after games were postponed over the weekend following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The players donned black armbands and stood around the centre circle as the Mazuma Stadium fell silent, and then the stadium burst into song as a rendition of God Save The King rang around the stands for the first time.

Darren Moore, his technical team and the Owls’ subs also stood up on the touchline to honour Her Majesty – with a round of applause ringing around the vicinity as the final words were sang.

Wednesday are looking to get back to winning ways on the back of their defeat to Barnsley, and are also out to win consecutive away games for the first time since back in February.

You can watch the minute’s silence and anthem on this page.