Morecambe v Sheffield Wednesday - Updates as Owls look to bounce back to winning ways

..to The Star’s live and up-to-the-minute coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Morecambe.

After the postponement of the Owls’ scheduled clash at Plymouth over the weekend, it feels a long, long time since their home defeat to Barnsley 10 days ago.

Darren Moore and Michael Ihiekwe both suggested after that defeat that time on the training ground was the order of the day.

Time on the training ground they’ve certainly had and they’ll be hoping to fire back in the best possible way this evening, in doing so avenging a momentum-killing 1-0 defeat on the West Coast last season.