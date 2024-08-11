Watch huge Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday before Owls' Plymouth Argyle thumping
Strikes from Jamal Lowe, Josh Windass and Michael Smith - as well as a fortuitous own goal - gave Danny Röhl’s side a very well-deserved victory at Hillsborough to start their season with a bang, and beforehand there was a huge rendition of ‘Hi Ho Silver Lining’ from the bumper crowd at S6.
It was a result that took Röhl’s team top of the league after matchday one, and there was a huge roar at the final whistle as the result was confirmed - Wednesday doing something that it took them until October to do last season. Win.
