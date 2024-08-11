Watch huge Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday before Owls' Plymouth Argyle thumping

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday supporters were in fantastic voice on Sunday afternoon as the Owls strolled to victory over Plymouth Argyle.

Strikes from Jamal Lowe, Josh Windass and Michael Smith - as well as a fortuitous own goal - gave Danny Röhl’s side a very well-deserved victory at Hillsborough to start their season with a bang, and beforehand there was a huge rendition of ‘Hi Ho Silver Lining’ from the bumper crowd at S6.

It was a result that took Röhl’s team top of the league after matchday one, and there was a huge roar at the final whistle as the result was confirmed - Wednesday doing something that it took them until October to do last season. Win.

Check out the video at the top of the page to hear Wednesdayites do their thing before kick off in South Yorkshire...