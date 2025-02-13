Sheffield Wednesday are taking an increasingly meticulous approach to their approach in the remainder of their season - with off-the-field measures taken to support player recovery on distant away trips.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls went back to within two points of the play-off places with their win at Swansea City on Wednesday evening thanks to Michael Smith’s eighth league goal of the campaign. Smith’s introduction was part of a carefully-curated match plan - and there are no chances being taken off the field, either.

Long, stretching away trips to places like Swansea can put player’s bodies at a heightened risk of fatigue and injury. But The Star understands that following their win in South Wales, Wednesday players to have undertaken the bulk of the minutes in the clash were whisked back to their hotel for not inexpensive treatment including time in a cryochamber - a ‘cold therapy’ that exposes the body to extremely cold temperatures to aid recovery. The equipment was hired from a company Wednesday have an existing relationship with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such was the length of the journey, players returned to Sheffield long into the morning and some returned on their regular coach. But many were afforded the benefit of a hired ‘sleeper coach’ fitted with beds that allowed them to get some much-needed rest on their journey north. It’s part of a measured approach to maximising recovery within the squad at a time training routines are being carefully planned to avoid too much physical output at a stage of the season footballers are susceptible to injury.

News that Di’Shon Bernard has been ruled out for the rest of the season and more with a knee issue that requires surgery has come as a major blow, though the rehabilitation of fellow defenders Akin Famewo and Dominic Iorfa continues and it is hoped they will be able to return sometime after the March international break. Barry Bannan’s injury comeback timescale remains something of a mystery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has spoken about that March break - which comes off the back of the Hillsborough derby clash against Sheffield United - as a key point in the Owls’ underdog tilt at the Championship play-off places. Now five points from the 50-point target he set for his players some weeks ago, there’s a feeling the six matches between now and mid-March are designed to keep the club in touch. And then they go.

“I said sometimes we will be closer, sometimes we will be a little bit far away,” Röhl told The Star. “I take this season in four quarters; first season we learn about each other, second part take the necessary points, third part stay in touch with the play-offs - sometimes two, sometimes five, but always stay in touch. And then hopefully in the last quarter we are in a position where we can go all-in and take it.

“The goal now is small, 50 points, in the Championship you never know. It was good today, eighth position, we stay in touch. Let's see what happens in the next six games. They are tough games with tough away games, but there is always something for us to chase there.”