VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay slams Owls defence after throwing away lead at Swansea City

Jos Luhukay pulled no punches after Sheffield Wednesday threw away the points against Swansea.

The Owls led through sub Marco Matias but two goals from the hosts in the space of two minutes turned the game on its head.

Owls Manager Jos Luhukay.....Pic Steve Ells

First, Bersant Celina fired home before Wayne Routledge lashed in a second soon after.

Wednesday have now won just one of their last ten games and the pressure continues to mount for the Dutchman.

"We did not have discipline or 100 per cent focus to hold the 1-0," Luhukay said.

"Then we gave everything away.

"The first goal (from Swansea) is not acceptable.

"I'm so angry that there is no profit from what we're doing.

"But this isn't the first time that we gave the goals away.

"I'm so angry that this has happened (again)."

