Sheffield Wednesday defender, Mackenzie Maltby, is making progress on his road to recovery after surgery earlier this year.

The 20-year-old centre back had to undergo an operation back in August that ruled him out of action for a few months, and he’s now reaching the end of that road after lots of hard work to get back his fitness.

Now it has been confirmed that the youngster is back running on the grass again as he draws closer to his return to action, however Henrik Pedersen has explained that he’s still a while away from being able to start playing again. He did, though, speak of how much he’s looking forward to being able to call upon him at some point.

“Mackenzie is running now on the pitch,” he told The Star. “Which is really, really nice to see. I’m looking forward to seeing him play more and being back in training, because he’s a very interesting young player... I think it’s too early to say just yet when he’ll be back playing, I think there will still be more weeks yet."

‘Macca’ is one of several players at Wednesday who are currently sidelined, with the likes of Pierce Charles, Di’Shon Bernard, Ernie Weaver, Gui Siqueira, Nathaniel Chalobah, Rio Shipston and Olaf Kobacki some of those that are unavailable for selection at present. Jarvis Thornton, however, recently made his comeback with the U21s recently and was on the bench against West Bromwich Albion after his short stint out.

Thankfully there were no fresh concerns after the Baggies draw as far as we know, with Pedersen potentially looking to start an unchanged XI - or at least a very similar one - against Norwich City on Wednesday evening.