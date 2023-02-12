Sometimes the devil is in the tiny little details.

And though it seemed a moment inconsequential – and one many watching Sheffield Wednesday fans may even have missed in a second half that saw the Owls secure a point at Ipswich Town – it may paint a picture of a changing room packed with the sort of experience that wins promotion from divisions such as theirs.

Much was made pre-season and in January of the signing of battle-hardened players that have previously been part of sides that have lifted themselves out of League One.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper David Stockdale was seen passing messages onto the field during the second half of their draw at Ipswich Town.

And in David Stockdale they have a figure with three EFL promotions under his belt.

The veteran goalkeeper was seen standing among Wednesday coaches in the technical area during a white-knuckle second half at Portman Road and as players wandered over to the sideline during a prolonged break in play, he took one or two to one side to impart a little wisdom.

What was said will remain a mystery no doubt but given the Owls were looking to close out the game, Darren Moore raised a wry smile when asked if perhaps Stockdale was imparting his secrets in how to ‘take time out of the game’ – unable to neither confirm nor deny.

“You can never have enough information out on the field,” Moore said in more serious tone. “I'd rather have that information out there than not. I want all eyes on it and any insight on coaching or tactical information in terms of players on the pitch, I want it sharing.