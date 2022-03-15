Portsmouth, the only team ahead of Wednesday in the eight-match form table, have been outliers in the promotion discussion for much of the season.

But they now sit seven points shy of the top six and like the Owls have games in hand on many of those above them.

Their April 2 match-up with Rotherham United was already postponed due to the Millers’ involvement in the Papa Johns Trophy final.

But five international call-ups in the Portsmouth camp mean their trip to Bolton Wanderers, scheduled for March 26, will also have to be rearranged.

It means that after their vital clashes against Plymouth Argyle and then with Wycombe Wanderers this weekend, Portsmouth face a wait until April 9 for their next scheduled match, though one of their two rearranged clashes will likely be settled the midweek running up to that game.

After a busy start to 2022, Pompey will now have an opportunity to take a breath and go again, though the last few games of the season now look likely to be made even more manic.

It will however mean Portsmouth face the unenviable task of playing eight matches in the month of April. The break also runs the risk of breaking the momentum of their mid-season resurgence.

Wednesday welcome Danny Cowley’s men to Hillsborough on the last day of the season.

“The two-and-a-half week break should help us,” said manager Cowley.

“The players have given an incredible amount in a very small space of time, so it should allow us to find that balance between freshness and fitness.

“That should give us a chance to freshen people up, to then allow us to have a good period on the training ground to be able to attack the final eight matches of the season.

“Although, if we are honest, previously in the season when we’ve had these breaks it hasn’t helped us.”