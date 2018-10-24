Under-performing Sheffield Wednesday stars urged to raise their game to arrest dip in form

Frustrated boss Jos Luhukay is demanding a big improvement from his Owls stars following back-to-back Championship defeats.

Luhukay accused his players of being "poor" in possession in their disappointing midweek loss at Queens Park Rangers. He was also critical of their defending as the R's cruised to a 3-0 victory after goals from Tomer Hemed, Luke Freeman and Nahki Wells.

Sheffield Wednesday assistant manager Remy Reynierse and boss Jos Luhukay

"The players were angry and disappointed after QPR," Luhukay told The Star. "We will speak to each other about the performance.

"We will speak about things that were not good, how we conceded the goals and how we can do better in possession.

"We will try to find a way back to success and that is what we must do in the next days."

The Dutchman thanked the 1,700 Wednesdayites who travelled to Loftus Road to cheer on his side.

He said: "Our fans were fantastic. They supported our team.

"Like the fans, we want to be successful and win games.

"The team gave everything against QPR. They had the character and mentality but they didn't play good enough to beat QPR. It is not that they didn't try.

"It is why the fans supported us."

Luhukay admits he is "really surprised" by their recent dip in form.

"Before the international break, we were in a fantastic way," said the former Hertha Berlin chief. "It is not so easy to find a way back to success."

Wednesday return to action on Saturday when they travel to in-form Birmingham City. The Blues are currently on a 10-match unbeaten run of which they have drawn six of the fixtures.

Luhukay said: "This has been a hard week and we must now have mental strength for Saturday. We must look to make things better."

Meanwhile, the Owls have sold-out their 2,192 ticket allocation for next month’s Steel City derby with Sheffield United. Luhukay’s side face the Blades on Friday, November 9. To go on the reserve list for tickets, email ticketenquiries@swfc.co.uk with your ID number, ticket priority points total and daytime contact details.

