Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke paid tribute to Jordan Rhodes after the striker's match-winning brace in their come-from-behind victory over Aston Villa.

Rhodes, on loan from Sheffield Wednesday until the end of the season, bagged a second half brace to send the Canaries up to fourth in the table.

Jordan Rhodes celebrates his first goal against Aston Villa

Villa went ahead in the 19th minute at Carrow Road last night when James Chester headed in from a Conor Hourihane corner.

But Rhodes, starting in place of the prolificTeemu Pukki, was the hero, taking his goal tally to seven in all competition.

“I am pretty happy for him [Jordan] because no one deserves to be the hero more than him,” said Farke. “Of course the team is the hero but he deserves the headlines and he will handle it.

“I am happy for Jordan. From the first day he walked in I appreciated being able to work with him. It is a real pleasure for me. Even in the times when he had to wait a bit on the bench he was always there with so much support and so much commitment towards what we are doing.

“For me, in this football business when a lot of people are thinking about themselves or contracts, Jordan’s character is outstanding.

“That is a sign of his quality and his success. He has unbelievable quality and ability inside the penalty box but then when we have this attitude to always think about the group and what is good for the club then you will always earn the longer term benefit.

“That is what happened in recent weeks with Jordan."

