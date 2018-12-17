Under-fire Sheffield Wednesday chief demands players take more responsibility

Manager Jos Luhukay believes Wednesday's players need to look at themselves in the mirror following the club's alarming slide down the Championship table.

Luhukay has come under fire after overseeing just one victory from their last 10 matches. Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Swansea City means the Owls are just five points above the relegation zone.

Jos Luhukay was left fuming with the two goals Sheffield Wednesday conceded in their defeat at Swansea City

Wednesday conceded two quickfire goals at the Liberty Stadium to pile more pressure on beleaguered boss Luhukay.

A large section of Wednesday's fan-base have called for Luhukay to be sacked, with chairman Dejphon Chansiri due to return this week after several weeks in his homeland of Thailand.

Daniel Pudil reflects on the ‘toughest’ period of his Owls career

But the Dutchman says the players must take more responsibility for their poor run of results.

Luhukay, who slammed his team's defending against Swansea, told The Star: "I don't know what the players are waiting for.

"Every week we analyse what went wrong and how we conceded goals to our opponents.

"The players must learn also do the right things in the right moments and to take responsibility to pick up a good result."

Defeat in South Wales cranked up the pressure on Luhukay and he walked out in the middle of a post-match interview with BBC Radio Sheffield after reacting angrily to a question about his future.

The Owls conceded twice in the space of a minute last Saturday, having led through a 63rd minute strike from Marco Matias.

"We didn’t defend down our left side twice and that is not acceptable, you have to run with your opponent," he said. "I have tried to coach this three or four times, but it is not going in their heads.

"I am so angry because the players are showing no proof of what we are doing. It is not the first time we give a 1-0 lead away for the opponents to score two goals.

"How many times has this happened? When the players don’t learn from this situation then you won’t win games. Maybe the players can give the answers."

Sheffield Wednesday comment: Social media abuse does not help unite a divided club