Daniel Pudil reflects on the ‘toughest’ period of his Sheffield Wednesday career

Centre-half Daniel Pudil is determined to come through the "toughest" period of his Wednesday career.

The Owls dropped to 18th in the Championship rankings after Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Swansea City.

With Wednesday lying just five points above the drop zone, the pressure is mounting on manager Jos Luhukay.

Pudil, a key member of the Wednesday side that qualified for back-to-back play-offs in the 2015/16 and 2016/17 campaigns, told The Star: "It is the toughest part of my Sheffield Wednesday career.

"But I will never give up and I believe the other guys won't and we are going to somehow sort out the situation and we are going to get back to winning games.

"We know we are five points above the relegation zone and somehow we have to stick together and get the results."

The Owls' travelling fans chanted for Luhukay to be sacked at the Liberty Stadium following the team's seventh loss in 10 matches. The Dutchman lost his temper in a post-match radio interview, using an expletive in a response to a question about his future. A furious Luhukay eventually cut short the interview.

"He [Luhukay] has been a manager for a long time," said Pudil. "He is still cool and trying to do his job.

"All of us have to take responsibility because Sheffield Wednesday are a massive club and we are close to the relegation zone and it shouldn't happen.

"We have to try and pick ourselves up for the next game. It is not going to be easy. Somehow we have to get the confidence back by winning one or two games in a row. That will help us."

Meanwhile, Wednesday's Under-23s entertain Hull City at Middlewood Road today, kick-off 1pm. It is the development squad's final fixture of the calendar year.