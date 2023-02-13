Sheffield Wednesday have had a busy week or so, and Darren Moore may be tempted to switch things up a bit when Morecambe come to down.

The Owls have travelled to Fleetwood Town and Ipswich Town in less than a week, and a few days prior to that were up against league leaders, Plymouth Argyle, on home turf.

Moore had seven first team players missing when they drew 2-2 at Portman Road, but is expected to have a couple of them back in contention against the Shrimps come Tuesday evening.

Wednesday are in good shape at present in terms of their league position, six points clear of third place, but will be eager to try and reclaim their spot on top of the table come Saturday evening.

They face a Morecambe side battling at the wrong end of the table, and the Owls boss may be tempted to throw a little bit more caution to the wind in search of another three points.

Here’s our attempt at predicting the XI for this one:

1 . Cameron Dawson - GK Dawson is one of the first names on the teamsheet for league games now, and you wouldn't put it past him to help break the club's clean sheet record this week. His penalty save against Ipswich was crucial.

2 . Akin Famewo - LCB It was another strong showing from him at Portman Road, and he looks very accomplished at left centre back. Only reason he wouldn't start would be in order to rest him.

3 . Aden Flint - CB An absolute mountain since coming into the side, proving exactly why Moore wanted him on board. Aerial battles could be key against Morecambe, so another start is expected.

4 . Dominic Iorfa - RCB It's good to see him getting a run of games in a Wednesday shirt again after a difficult spell, and his pace alongside Flint's experience has been welcomed.