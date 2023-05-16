Two ex-Sheffield Wednesday men released in latest club announcement

Jordan Thorniley and Gary Madine both played 27+ Championship games for the Tangerines this season as they battled against relegation into League One, but today - not long after they lost that battle - it has been announced that both will be on their way when their respective deals expire at the end of next month.
Blackpool finished 23rd in the second tier after winning just 11 games all season, and on the back of that they have exercised options on nine players - choosing not to do so on another four.
The Blackpool Gazette has suggested that Thorniley, 26, may well have a better moved lined up elsewhere rather than him being deemed surplus to requirements, with the publication saying, “It’s unknown if any of the four (Keshi Anderson, Stuart Moore, Curtis Nelson and Thorniley) were offered fresh deals to remain with the club, but it’s understood Thorniley in particular is likely to be offered a more lucrative contract elsewhere.”
For Madine, though, the club had an option to extend theat they ultimately decided against doing - leaving him to begin a hunt for a new club ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.