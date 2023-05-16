Sheffield Wednesday legend backs Owls boss and criticises ‘individual mistakes’

With Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion hopes in bad shape after a 4-0 defeat to Peterborough United, Owls legend, Carlton Palmer, has leapt to the defence of their manager.

Wednesday went to Weston Homes Stadium in good form and with a far superior record to their Posh counterparts on Friday night, but were undone by two goals in either half to give them a huge mountain to climb in Thursday evening’s second leg.

The Owls had their chances in the game, and had a big penalty appeal turned down, and Palmer believes that Darren Moore will take the blame even though it was errors on the pitch rather than off it that resulted in the demolition job.

"We can always talk about tactics and systems,” ‘CP’ told Football League World. “But as far as I can see, Darren Moore set up with a 3-5-2, three centre-backs, five in the middle and two up front… I don't think that's too attacking, I think he set up to make his side difficult to beat through the middle.

"What you can't legislate for is individual mistakes, but the manager always gets the blame.

"It's a terrible result, the manager always gets the blame, but the keeper was at fault for the first goal, there was poor defending and the manager gets thrown under the bus, but the players have to take responsibility for their performances, good or bad.

"The formation had nothing to do with the performance the other night, Wednesday still had chances in the game, but they lost the game due to a goalkeeping error, poor defensive mistakes and a bit of bad luck."