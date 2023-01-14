Wycombe Wanderers could potentially welcome back three players when Sheffield Wednesday come to town this weekend.

The Owls go up against Wycombe this afternoon as they look to extend their unbeaten run and end a bit of a hoodoo away against the Choirboys, and it was explained that they’re not too far off full strength after confirmation that Lee Gregory was back in contention.

Wednesday will still have Ben Heneghan, Michael Ihiekwe and Barry Bannan out injured, but Gregory’s return is a welcome one as they go up against a side that have won their last two home games against them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the hosts, it’s been suggested that Tjay De Barr, Dominic Gape and Alfie Mawson may all be potentially in line for returns – though no decisions appear to have been made just yet.

Wycombe’s official website said on their availability, “Gareth Ainsworth has hinted at an imminent return to the squad for Tjay De Barr, who suffered a concerning injury at Plymouth late in December but has since been given the all-clear from the doctors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dominic Gape is also close to being back in contention, as he manages his return to full fitness following a series of injuries. Alfie Mawson missed three games over Christmas and New Year as an injury precaution but could be back.”

Meanwhile, it was confirmed this week that Iraqi forward, Ali Al-Hamadi, had left the club to join AFC Wimbledon in League Two, signing a two-year deal with the Dons after being given the go-ahead to depart from Adams Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wycombe Wanderer's Dominic Gape could potentially return from injury against Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)

He’d played nine games this season in League One.