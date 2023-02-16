An imperious Sheffield Wednesday may be down in numbers at current, but they aren’t presenting as a team in the wars when it comes to results – or performance.

The Owls swatted away a low-level Morecambe resistance on Tuesday to extend their unbeaten run to 18 matches without a number of key players.

Josh Windass and Michael Smith combined as the only recognised forwards available on the night, with Lee Gregory and Mallik Wilks out owing to illness and injury respectively.

Owls battler Michael Smith fights off a Morecambe pair. Pic: Steve Ellis.

And Wedesday boss Darren Moore confirmed Smith himself is nursing the recovery of a minor injury that admittedly was never going to keep him out of match contention – easing questions from supporters over a black eye and wrist strapping worn by the Geordie battler in their last two matches.

“He dislocated one of his fingers in training I think it was – it might have been a game,” Moore told The Star. “But it’s healing nicely, he’s wearing one of those protective shields over that.

“And then I think he’s taken one [a shot to the eye] on Saturday – so he looks like he’s been in the wars.”

Smith battled hard up top andcollected his 15th goal contribution of the season with an assist for his strike partner Windass.