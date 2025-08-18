There were three trialists in Sheffield Wednesday’s U21s side as they took on Watford at Hillsborough today.

Wednesday’s U18s and U21s are being shifted around a lot of late given the amount of players in and around Henrik Pedersen’s first team, with many playing up a level in order to fill in where players are missing elsewhere. Last week, for instance, saw a number of U21s - and even a couple of U18s - form part of the Wednesday squad that beat Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.

Today the U21s played at Hillsborough for the first time this season, with U18s manager, Jordan Broadbent, and Head of Academy Coaching, Andy Sharp, in charge of the team as U21s boss, Andy Holdsworth, remains part of the first team setup at Middlewood Road.

And it was a much-changed XI that took to the field at S6, with Logan Stretch, Joe Emery, Rio Shipston, Will Grainger, Donald Kamwa and George Brown the only ones that started who were part of the matchday squads at either Bolton or Stoke City. Many others such as Reece Johnson, Ernie Weaver and Jarvis Thornton weren’t named in the squad.

There were, however, a few trialists that played their part. The Star has previously reported the presence of former Gillingham duo, Alex Asaba and Josh Bayliss, as they look to try and secure themselves deals in South Yorkshire, and Bayliss was handed a start against the Hornets in Monday’s encounters. Asaba made the bench, as did another young trialist, Joel Akpobi, who is a former Welling United attacker that is being looked at.

Things started well for Broadbent’s side as Kamwa opened the scoring, but they were pegged back and went in at the break 3-1 down. They showed some spirit in search of comeback in the second stanza, and it was that man Asaba who was they key... He scored twice - including one in injury time - to secure a 3-3 draw and a point for the Owls.

Who played for Sheffield Wednesday’s U21s?

Owls XI: Logan Stretch, Jacob Jessop, Joe Emery, Cole McGhee, Harry Evers, Rio Shipston, Denny Oliver, Will Grainger, Donald Kamwa, Josh Bayliss, George Brown

Subs: Jack Phillips, Perry Ridge, Aodhan Sopala, Alex Asaba, Joel Akpobi

Next up for the U21s is a trip to Ashton Gate next weekend, where they take on Bristol City in search of their first victory of the campaign.

