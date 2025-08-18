Changes to the coaching structure at Sheffield Wednesday’s academy have been confirmed by the club.

The Star has previously reported that Andy Sharp would be moving up from his role as U18s manager into the Head of Academy Coaching position, while his previous position would be taken on by Jordan Broadbent - both of those moves have now made official on Wednesday’s official website.

“The summer months have seen a restructure within the Owls academy,” an article said. “And with that has come a change at management level of the Under-18s. Jordan Broadbent, formerly the club’s Youth Development Phase Manager, has been elevated to Under-18s manager.”

Who is in charge of Sheffield Wednesday’s youth teams?

It has also been explained that Broadbent Sharp, will oversee the U21s team for their game against Watford this afternoon while regular U21s boss Andy Holdsworth remains with the senior squad. That game will take place at Hillsborough at 2pm, with many youngsters set to take part due to the amount of U21s who are currently part of Henrik Pedersen’s first team.

Broadbent, who is a highly rated young coach himself, says that he’s excited to be taking up his new role within the youth structures at Middlewood Road, admitting that he’s got ambitions to work his way up into the first team eventually.

Speaking to the club’s website, he said, “I’m really enjoying it. With Andy and Giles currently with the first team, myself and Andy Sharp are looking after the 18s and 21s. I’ve worked with these players closely for the last two to three years so there is a lot of familiarity there.

“The transition from youth development football to professional development phase football, especially for the boys, is a real big one so it’s a role I’m keen to get my teeth stuck into and hopefully we have a lot of success this season...

“I’m very ambitious. It’s an ambition of mine to go to the first team one day but I think the next phase of my career, the next two to three years, will be with the 18s and 21s but as long as we are developing the boys properly, it doesn’t matter what role I’m in.”

The U18s got off to a winning start last week as they pulled off an impressive comeback to secure a 4-3 win over Cardiff City after falling 2-0 behind, with Liam Clayton (x2), Harry Chadbourne and Will Grainger getting the goals. Their second game saw them drew 1-1 with Millwall.

