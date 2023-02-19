Football clubs selling the naming rights to their grounds is nothing new and as you look down through the pyramid of English football they become a little more eye-catching.

While Arsenal have the Emirates, Man City have the Etihad and Brighton have the Amex, a little further down, we have Cheltenham’s Completely-Suzuki Stadium, the Mornflake Stadium in Crewe and Accrington’s Wham Stadium.

However, we now have a newcomer that has been causing much mirth on social media.

Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals Bolton Wanderers have had a few names since moving into their stadium in 1997, first known as the Reebok, then the Macron - both their kit manufacturers - and then the University of Bolton Stadium, or the UniBol as it became known.

On Sunday, it was announced the ground would again be renamed in the summer, this time taking on name of a local company...Toughsheet, which sounds very much like... well, we’ll let you work that one out for yourself.

A statement from the club, released on their website on Sunday afternoon read: “Bolton Wanderers have today announced a new five-year stadium naming rights deal with Bolton-based recyclable building product manufacturer, Toughsheet.

“The home of Bolton Wanderers will be officially renamed as the Toughsheet Community Stadium from the 1st July 2023, in line with the start of the 2023/24 season. The stadium is currently known as the University of Bolton Stadium.

“The long-term partnership with Toughsheet represents the largest sponsorship deal in the club’s history and sees the company become a Principal Partner of the club.”

According to the statement, “Toughsheet are market leaders in creating useable building products from 100% recycled materials and are the number one producer of ecological damp proof membrane, exporting their products globally.”

One fans posted on social media: “I hope we’re getting serious money for this because this might be one of the meme-iest names you could’ve given it.” Another said, “I....I just....no is this seriously happening? Did nobody at the club not think, you know what guys the name of the stadium is going to make us a laughing stock.”

