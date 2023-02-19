It was a mixed day for fans of Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United at the weekend, with the Owls winning and the Blades suffering defeat.

Wednesday had to twice come from behind to eventually beat MK Dons 5-2 at Hillsborough and go top of the league after fellow promotion challengers Plymouth were held to a draw.

Darren Moore said afterwards: “What was pleasing was to get back in it and then staying on top. We had a lapse of concentration. It was a big performance and a squad performance. The fans stayed right behind us, too. It was a tricky game that we came through and got the three points.”

United were beaten for the second time in the space of a few days in their early kick off against Millwall to leave them looking over their shoulder at third placed Middlesbrough.

The Blades looked to have managed to grab a point at the New Den after James McAtee equalised late on, but Tom Bradshaw completed a hat-trick even later to give all three points to the home side.

Tommy Doyle had first equalised in the first half from a free-kick but defensive frailties allowed Bradshaw to score his second before McAtee came off the bench to score, however Paul Heckingbottom’s side couldn’t hold on.

The Blades boss said: “You certainly get what you deserve and we started like the team who played Wednesday night, who travelled and stood in our beds for an early kick-off. The biggest disappointment, the most frustrating thing, is it’s difficult to stop that and turn it round, and we did that. We did it at half-time, we did it in the second half, so we were the team, I felt, at 1-1 we quietened the crowd, they were turning when we were on top, so it’s disappointing to give the goals away we did.

“We’ve given Millwall the game there. We’d shown everything we say we’re about – the character, the determination, the drive – but we maybe lost that little bit of composure as well.”

