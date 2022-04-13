Liam Manning’s side are on a 15-match unbeaten streak and, having won eight or their last 10 games, occupy the second automatic promotion spot in League One with four games to go.

They could guarantee themselves at least a play-off place if they beat the Owls and Wycombe Wanderers fail to beat Plymouth Argyle 24 hours earlier.

MK Dons striker Troy Parrott wants to get back to winning ways against Sheffield Wednesday (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Despite a tough run-in, with three games against the current top eight, Manning said his side won’t change their current approach.

"It should be the same every time you turn up, whether it's the first game of the season or the last four,” he said ahead of Saturday’s televised clash.

"The attitude, the application, the intensity, the focus, the preparation - that should be consistent, whether it's a cup final or the first game of the season.

"We don't change, we approach every game with the same attitude, the same discipline, the same behaviours that we need to try to perform and win."

Milton Keynes Dons head coach Liam Manning (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

MK Dons have collected more points than any other EFL team in 2022.

They rescued a 1-1 draw against AFC Wimbledon last time out thanks to Troy Parrott’s seventh goal of the season.

The Republic of Ireland international, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, wants to get back to winning ways against Sheffield Wednesday.