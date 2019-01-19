Tottenham Hotspur consider recalling Josh Onomah from Sheffield Wednesday loan spell

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino admits the Premier League giants are contemplating recalling Josh Onomah from his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

England Under-21 international Onomah joined the Owls on a season long-loan deal back in August but is currently back at his parent club receiving treatment for a hamstring problem. Onomah suffered the injury in Wednesday's Boxing Day triumph over Middlesbrough and is not expected to return to action until February.

Spurs are short on numbers in central midfield, with Moussa Sissoko and Victor Wanyama currently sidelined by injury while Mousa Dembele has joined Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F for £11m.

On Onomah, Pochettino said: "Yes he is back here. I think it is going to be difficult but we will see in the next few weeks. We still have 13 days to decide, but he is injured."

Tottenham, third in the top-flight and nine points behind leaders Liverpool, are still competing on four fronts as they prepare to face Fulham tomorrow.

Asked if there is a possibility Spurs could recall Onomah, Pochettino said: "Yes. Considering."

Onomah, who played under incoming Wednesday boss Steve Bruce at Aston Villa last season, has made eight Championship starts and three substitute appearances for the Owls this term. The 21-year-old has chipped in with three assists.