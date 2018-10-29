Top-six finish must be the minimum target for Sheffield Wednesday, claims Owls legend Chris Waddle

Securing a Championship play-off place should be Sheffield Wednesday's minimum target this season.

That is the opinion of Owls great Chris Waddle.

Wednesday have slipped away from the promotion pack following their poor recent form, dropping down to 15th in the standings.

Luhukay's team, who are six points adrift of the play-off placings, take on top-six teams in their next three outings, including a trip to arch rivals Sheffield United a week on Saturday.

Waddle, who played in the an All Star Football Match at Hallam FC’s ground in Sheffield’s Sandygate Road to raise money for St Luke’s Hospice on Sunday, said: "You look at the league and it's there for the taking.

"People said Stoke and WBA were going to do this that and the other but look at where they are in the table.

"There is not a lot between the teams. Wednesday gave Middlesbrough a good game and had chances to win it and Leeds are up there but we know with the way they play and their high energy that they could fall away.

Sheffield Wednesday legend criticises Jos Luhukay’s squad rotation policy

"There are some good, decent teams but they are not outstanding. They are all beating each other. Let's be honest, the teams who go up this season will find it hard to survive.

"I don't think there is a Wolves or a real top, outstanding team who are a cut above the rest. Wolves stuck out by a mile last year. They were the best team but there is no team like that this year so there is no reason in my eyes to fear anyone in the league.

Ex-England international Chris Waddle

"It is all about consistency. You have to be at it every week if you want to get out of the league. You can't turn it on one week and off the next.

"I look at Wednesday's squad and the minimum they should be looking at is getting in the play-offs. Yes, the manager has introduced some youngsters but they have an experienced squad and players who have played in the Premier League.

"Wednesday are mid-table right now but can go on a run and put themselves back in the play-offs mix because the league is very open.

"If you ever wanted to pick a season to get out of the Championship, it is this year.

"But if you can't keep clean sheets on a regular basis, it is hard to win football matches."

Sheffield Wednesday match analysis: How Birmingham City exploited the Owls’ soft underbelly