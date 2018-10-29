Sheffield Wednesday legend criticises Jos Luhukay’s squad rotation policy

Owls great Chris Waddle is urging Jos Luhukay to ditch his squad rotation policy.

Wednesday have lost three on the spin in the Championship since they returned to action after the recent round of international matches to pile the pressure on manager Luhukay.

The Dutchman has received plenty of criticism for his team selection and tactics in recent weeks. As well as making 10 changes to his starting XI in their defeats to Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City, Luhukay also switched from a three-man backline to a flat back four.

Speaking exclusively to The Star, Waddle said: "I'm not a big fan of chopping and changing the side.

"I'm old school and have been a believer that you should put your best team out every week whether it is Sunday morning football or at a professional level barring injuries and suspensions. I think that is the way forward. If someone is injured, then you have to change it.

"Players like to play and get a bit of momentum going. When you are playing regularly, you get into a rhythm and your confidence goes up.

"If you do get a chance to come into the team, you have to play very well and keep your shirt.

"You tend to find the clubs at the top of the league like Middlesbrough and Sheffield United and playing nearly the same team every week.

"It just seems to be that Wednesday are playing three at the back one week and then four the following week.

"I think he (the manager) is chopping and changing too much. He has introduced young players which is great for the club but he has got a big, experienced squad who should be able to handle that division.

"If you are playing a real exception team like Chelsea or Manchester City in the cup, by all means change your strategy.

"But I don't think there is an outstanding team in the Championship this year. I don't think there is anyone better than anyone else. The bottom five can beat the top five. There is nothing between the teams really.

"What Wednesday need to do is get their best team out there, work on their system and over the course of the season you will get your rewards from it.

"But when you keep chopping and changing, I just don't think you get momentum going."

