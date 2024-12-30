'Too many' - Sheffield Wednesday star laments 'individual errors' after Owls defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Josh Windass, was on the scoresheet again on Sunday - but this time around his goal counted for nothing.

The in-form Owl got his fourth goal in four games as he scored a lovely curling effort to bring Wednesday level away at Preston North End, however it wasn’t long before the visitors found themselves behind again, and Windass’ 100th career goal will only go down as a sidenote in the Lilywhites’ 3-1 victory.

Almost 6,000 Wednesdayites were present at Deepdale for the Owls’ final game of 2024, and their number 11 admitted that they’d been left frustrated at the result after playing ‘lots of good stuff’, and he bemoaned the ‘individual errors’ that had cost the team - something that was also mentioned by Danny Röhl after the game as well.

“It’s quite frustrating because I think we were really good,” Windass told the media. “Then you come out losing 3-1, I think it’s this division! But you can’t be successful and go where we want to go while conceding three goals in a game... The first goal was sloppy, really poor, striker free in the box... Overall, I think we were miles the better team. We controlled a lot and played lots of good stuff, but we shot ourselves in the foot with two goals where they’ve not really created anything.

“You can’t keep coming from behind, because it won’t always happen. We need to start keeping clean sheets and scoring the first goal. I don’t think it’s the defensive collective, I think it’s individual errors, and I don’t know how you stop individuals making mistakes - we’re making too many at the minute...

“In the home game against Preston, they were miles better, but we got a point. Today, we were the better team and we have a 3-1 defeat.“Football-wise, it’s probably the best we’ve played in a while. But I’m sure if we keep playing like that, we’ll get the wins we deserve.”

Windass’ next goal will be his 50th in Wednesday colours, and he’ll no doubt be hoping that it comes in a couple of days’ time when 2025 gets underway at Hillsborough as Derby County visit S6 in search of three more Championship points.