Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis has urged Sheffield Wednesday to ‘sort itself out’ and fulfil its potential as one of the biggest clubs in the country amid continued off-field chaos.

The Owls are in the clutches of further turbulence with players and non-footballing staff not yet in receipt of their full pay packets for May and both the club and owner Dejphon Chansiri have been hit with charges by the EFL.

With transfer restrictions inevitable, with the future of Danny Röhl still the subject of uncertainty and with backroom staff in the final weeks of their contracts, there is huge concern over the weeks and months ahead both from a football and non-football perspective.

Pulis’ perilously short time in charge of the club came in similarly difficult times. A 45-day spell also saw players left not paid on time - the club was dealing with the financial difficulties of the Covid pandemic at the time - and ended just 10 matches in without a win. Following his sacking, Chansiri delivered a remarkable near-half-hour explanation of his feelings around the Welshman’s approach to his Owls management stint and questioned his professionalism.

“Sheffield Wednesday are a massive club,” Pulis told BoyleSports, who offer the latest Football odds. “I spent a short period of time there and the supporters are fantastic.

“I was very unfortunate there because it was during Covid, so I never really experienced the atmosphere at home or away with the supporters. But yeah, it needs to be sorted out. It's a Premier League club. It's one of the biggest clubs in England in respect of potential.”

The latest situation is perhaps the most concerning of a turbulent Chansiri reign topping 10 years. Despite the difficulty of his time in South Yorkshire - which ended in 2020 and currently stands as the last recent job in an otherwise stellar career - it’s clearly a club Pulis has great admiration for. It’s current plight is one he hopes the club can recover from.

“It’s a club that really has to sort itself out and has to get moving in the right direction,” he continued. “The supporters are desperate for success. The chairman has put a hell of a lot of money into the football club. It's another club that has a manager that did really well keeping them up, but it faded away after Christmas last season.”

