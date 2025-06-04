Players and staff at Sheffield Wednesday remain without the full payment of their May wages, The Star understands, as financial problems at Hillsborough rumble on.

The club was unable to fulfil its obligation to pay the full wages of many staff for the month of May and on Tuesday was charged with ‘multiple breaches’ of EFL regulations having also been unable to satisfy the full monthly salaries of players, backroom staff and a number of senior non-footballing staff for March. Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri has been charged individually.

The Star can reveal that at least players and non-footballing employees are still not in receipt of their expected May wages as of Wednesday evening and the Club have once more contacted individuals to apologise for the delay. In the correspondence from the club - seen by The Star - non-footballing staff have again been encouraged to make use an ‘emergency fund’ set up to help ease any immediate financial hardship.

While some non-footballing staff are understood to have done so after being encouragement in previous correspondence from the club, some staff The Star has spoken to in recent days have described a reticence to take money from the club at a time of apparent financial struggle.

As with Monday evening communication with staff, many of whom received just £700 of their expected wages last Friday, the club did not disclose when the club expects to make them whole on payments in their Wednesday evening correspondence. It had previously been suggested that the club had anticipated being able to fulfil payments on Monday. The club have reiterated to employees that ‘as soon as funds are received, outstanding salary payments will be fulfilled’.

At the other end of the scale, the non-payment of players has continued and The Star understands the PFA are aware of the issues raised and have had contact with Wednesday players.

