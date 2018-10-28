Tom Lees has his say on Sheffield Wednesday’s poor run of form

Captain Tom Lees is confident inconsistent Sheffield Wednesday will turn around their poor run of form in the Championship.

The Owls fell to a third consecutive league defeat on Saturday, losing 3-1 at Birmingham City.

But Lees, who was restored to the defence having been left out against Queens Park Rangers, has challenged the team to bounce back.

The defender told The Star: "I'm sure all the players believe in themselves. We have played at this level for long enough.

"We have all got belief in our abilities but you are only as good as you are at the minute. We are in a tough bit of form."

Defeat means Jos Luhukay's team have slipped from sixth to 15th in a little over a week.

"It is disappointing how the last week has gone," admitted Lees. "It is mad in the Championship. Only last week we were in the top six.

"We need to stop the bad run of form and there is only one way of doing that and that is hard work and a will and desire to put it right.

"It has been a tough week for us but we only have two options. You let it carry on or you put a stop to it. We have to put a stop to it.

"The only way to put this right is hard work and desire. We must stick together and try to do the right things."

Next up for Wednesday is a Hillsborough showdown with fourth-placed Norwich City this Saturday. Centre-forward Jordan Rhodes, who left the Owls to join the Canaries on a season long-loan back in July, is not permitted to face his parent club.

