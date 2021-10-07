Kieran Lee, Lloyd Isgrove and Elias Kachunga are among the growing number of players to have played for both clubs – with Barry Bannan likely to feature on the blue and white side – but who makes the line-up in our team made up of men to have done just that?
There’s a classy midfield, a brutal strike force and a top manager to contend with. Take a look.
There's been a few..
..some very tidy footballers have played for both Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers down the years, but who makes our line-up of players that have stepped out for both clubs? Take a look..
Photo: Getty Images
2. GK - Matt Clarke
Hardly a legend for either club it has to be said, Matt Clarke started life as a footballer at Rotherham United before making the short switch to Wednesday in 1996. A three-year stint followed in which he made only four league appearances before a move to Bradford City, who in turn loaned him to Bolton in 2001. Truth be told, there weren't many keepers to have played for both.
Photo: Phil Cole
3. RB - Lewis Buxton
A popular figure throughout his seven-year spell at Hillsborough, full-back Buxton played over 200 matches for the Owls and was a part of the side promoted from League One in 2012. A move to Rotherham followed before he finished his career early after a solitary season with Bolton.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
4. CB - Emerson Thome
A man mountain of a player, Emerson Thome was brought to South Yorkshire by Ron Atkinson 1997 and spent a little over a year with the Owls before moving on to Chelsea as financial issues rolled in amid the club's drop from the Premier League. Was sold to Chelsea and moved to Sunderland before a season at Bolton, where he made 22 league appearances.
Photo: Michael Steele