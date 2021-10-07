2. GK - Matt Clarke

Hardly a legend for either club it has to be said, Matt Clarke started life as a footballer at Rotherham United before making the short switch to Wednesday in 1996. A three-year stint followed in which he made only four league appearances before a move to Bradford City, who in turn loaned him to Bolton in 2001. Truth be told, there weren't many keepers to have played for both.

Photo: Phil Cole