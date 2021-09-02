Goalscoring Sheffield Wednesday new boy on the right track after 'troublesome' route to Hillsborough

It’s been a common theme for the new faces at Wednesday this summer; discussing a club and changing room that is together and pointed in the right direction thanks in part to the stewardship of manager Darren Moore.

But the fact is that had he had his way, Sow would have been an Owls player much earlier.

Wednesday attempted to bring him to Hillsborough last year, he said, though obstacles prevented any deal from going through.

Sylla Sow could have signed for Sheffield Wednesday much earlier.

And there were times it seemed this summer’s effort could fall through also, with the Dutchman finding it difficult to navigate post-Brexit visa rigmaroles as well as the difficulties caused by coronavirus-enforced quarantine rules.

Cooped up in a hotel for 10 days prior to being able to join in playing, his initial time in the UK was challenging. But having scored on debut in the Papa Johns Trophy win over Newcastle’s youngsters on Tuesday, he feels he’s on an upward curve.

“I was desperate to get playing,” he said. “I came in very late in pre-season. I had to stay at home and train by myself and that is not the same as training with the squad.

“When I arrived, I wasn't fully fit like the rest of the squad and the first two and a half weeks were training and building up my strength.

“It was a nice feeling to be in the squad last Saturday and it was good to start [against Newcastle] but I want more and I feel there is a lot more to come from me.

“I have still got a lot of things to work on and improve.”

Sow, a tricky winger capable of playing on either side or as a utility forward, has always wanted to play in England and jumped at the chance to join Wednesday.

Their relegation to the third tier, he said, was no issue and he is proud to follow in the footsteps of fellow countrymen such as Gerald Sibon and Glenn Loovens.

“In my youth games, I played a lot of matches against English clubs. I like how English clubs play and I have watched the Premier League all my life.

“There are so many Dutch players that have played here and I want to grab this opportunity with both of my hands and I am happy to be here.”

Wednesday boss Darren Moore spoke after Tuesday evening’s match on how pleased he was with Sow’s debut outing.

And a goal with his first shot for the club, the 25-year-old said, was just the start.

“It was nice to get the goal,” he smiled. “I was given a warm welcome from the fans. Everyone has helped me a lot in the last couple of weeks that I have been here.