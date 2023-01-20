The truth behind Sheffield Wednesday ‘fire’ after reports of smoke at Hillsborough

They say there’s no smoke without fire, but on Friday night there was ‘fire’ without smoke at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough.

Fans of the club became worried after seeing numerous posts across social media of smoke by the Owls’ Megastore, and reports of fire engines outside the ground on Penistone Road, with concerns that part of the stadium was ablaze.

But, it turns out, there was nothing at all to worry about – with the plumes heading into the cold S6 sky being steam from the boiler room for the pitch’s undersoil heating, rather than anything to worry about.

The Star understands that the fire brigade was called when passers-by saw what they believed to be smoke coming from between the Kop and North Stand, however the fire engines – who responded incredibly quickly – soon moved on after quickly got to the bottom of the issue.

Fans braced for bad news from the ground after seeing pictures online can breathe a sigh of relief now, and be safe in the knowledge that, not only is there no fire, but the undersoil heating is working just fine to make sure that the playing surface is just dandy for tomorrow’s 3pm kick off.

Darren Moore and his Owls can now rest easy knowing that it’s full steam ahead for their game against Fleetwood Town on Saturday afternoon, a game in which they’ll be hoping can see them extend their 14-game unbeaten run and potentially even rise to the top of the League One table.

