The set play king Sheffield Wednesday will have to watch out for against Accrington Stanley

The away side have an set play king in their side – Sean McConville – who has grabbed more assists than any other League One player this season.

In fact, McConville’s 13 assists is a tally five greater than the next-best third tier effort, which goes to the eight of MK Dons key man Scott Twine.

He’s bang in form too, assisting three and scoring the other as the Reds hammered bottom side Crewe Alexandra 4-1 over the weekend it comes after both goals Wednesday conceded in their 2-0 defeat to Rotherham United came as a result of set pieces.

Accrington boss John Coleman said on McConville after the Crewe win: “There’s no surprise he’s got the most assists in the league. His balls are on the money, aren’t they?

“The free-kick for Tommy [Leigh]’s header is fantastic, isn’t it? I just don’t know how you go about defending balls that are that good.

“He can be the difference. When a game is tight and he can pull a ball in with that quality, you can’t beat it. Time and time again games have been won with that.”

Asked about his side’s capability to defend set pieces, Owls boss Darren Moore said: “It has not been a concern because we have tightened up on it. If you look at it, the goals came from a second phase contact.