The former Everton starlet joined Wednesday on a free transfer in September 2020 and made three EFL Cup appearances in an injury-hit spell with the Owls before leaving on deadline day last month.

Adedoyin has already matched his tally of Wednesday appearances at Stanley, featuring in three league clashes since his arrival including starts against Oxford and Crewe, with Reds boss John Coleman praising his efforts.

It’s not clear whether he’ll play a part in their visit to Hillsborough on Wednesday evening.

Asked why things didn’t work out for him at Hillsborough, Darren Moore said: “He was just caught up with the level of strikers we had here.

“I thought the opportunity was right for him to go out. He’s at the age he needs to go out and play football and we didn’t want him to stand in his way.

“He was fifth or sixth in line in terms of where he was at and it would have been unfair of us to keep him here for the sake of it.

“Accrington showed an interest in him and we thought it was a good chance for him to go and play football. It’s good to see him playing football for them.

