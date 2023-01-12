The 'ridiculous' Wycombe Wanderers player Sheffield Wednesday have to watch

Sheffield Wednesday head to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday – a trip that hasn’t been kind to the Owls in recent years.

It will be a very different task to that which faced Darren Moore’s men last week as Wednesday booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling win over moneybags Newcastle United.

While Wycombe have a very particular style – direct and physical – there is a little flair in there, and Callum Maxted has taken a look at one of the men to watch.

Who is Anis Mehmeti?

Anis Mehmeti of Wycombe Wanderers celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Sky Bet League One between Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth at Adams Park on December 04, 2022 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old Albanian Under-21 international, Anis Mehmeti, has been a regular fixture in the Wycombe side this season as they threaten the League One Play-Off positions. Picked up from non-league Woodford Town, the Islington born former Fulham and Tottenham schoolboy has gone from strength to strength since joining Wanderers in 2020.

The Chairboys’ number 11 is the livewire of the team. Generally occupying his favoured central attacking midfield role, he is just as comfortable, and arguably more threatening, playing in a wider position. An analysis of his goals and assists regularly sees him picking up the ball down the left flank before running at and beating defenders with his pace and quick feet, before either cutting inside onto his favoured right foot or dropping the ball into the penalty area for his advancing teammates.

Given too much space and time in the centre of the pitch, the occasional long range shot from outside the penalty area is something that defenders need to be aware of. With eight goals in League One so far this season, he is Wycombe’s top scorer.

What Gareth Ainsworth has said about him

Long-standing Wycombe boss, Gareth Ainsworth, is fully aware of how lucky he is to have him. “His story is insane as he has learnt his trade by playing in those tight cages in London,” he said earlier this season. “He has worked his socks off and whenever he plays, it is as if he has his own ball.”

“What he has is ridiculous and I know it’s something that I cannot coach, but I can help him get into the positions in which he can receive the ball and hopefully do some magic.”

Any history?

Sheffield Wednesday are already aware of the threat he poses. In the reverse fixture at Hillsborough back in September, he left Owls’ defender Ben Heneghan in his wake before holding off Barry Bannan, and then picking out Sam Vokes who levelled the score. The Owls will have to be wary of Wycombe’s most talented player as they look to secure their place in the top two with a win at Adams Park.

Season stats