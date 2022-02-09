The remarkable numbers that show how Sheffield Wednesday have embraced the power of Hillsborough

After defeat at Oxford, at Sunderland, at Plymouth. Each time he was asked why his players were time and again conceding sloppy goals; each time he admitted basic, rudimentary lapses in concentration were to blame.

There were other factors of course, not least the fact that Wednesday had full-back Liam Palmer stationed at the heart of a back three with midfielders either side more often than not.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to renowned statistics compilers Wyscout and including extra time played, Wednesday have played 415 minutes since conceding Sam Winnall’s gut-punch winner at the Kassam Stadium less than three weeks ago.

The addition of impressive loan addition Jordan Storey is a clear bonus, as is the return to fitness and form of Sam Hutchinson at the heart of things. It’s allowed Palmer to shift onto the left of the back three, with Marvin Johnson liberated as a free-flowing and defensive attuned left wing-back.

Then there’s the added defensive steel of George Byers – steel not many will have recognised from his early Wednesday outings – alongside the screening majesty of a fit-and-firing Massimo Luongo.

Harlee Dean’s injury midway through their current run was a monster blow that gave this Wednesday side a ‘woe is me’ tale to fall behind, but the Owls have breezed past that with round pegs in round holes. There seems to be something more to them.

Sheffield Wednesday have the best defensive home record in League One.

In fairness, defensive aptitude at Hillsborough has never been the problem, even in the darker times.

Across the course of the season Wednesday are the meanest defence at home having conceded only 10 goals. Opponents arriving at S6 are afforded an xG of only 0.71, with the last time – statistically speaking – their quality of chances deserved a goal (an xG of more than 1.0) coming as far back as Sunderland at the very start of November.

The issues have come away from home, where the opponent xG rating nearly doubles to 1.38 and Wednesday have conceded 22 goals. One for another time, perhaps.

Wednesday have embraced the power of Hillsborough, so often a thorn in the side of previous regimes, to put themselves within a point of the playoff places and to within four of the top two. They’ve lost only one home game all season in the league. It’s a mightily impressive record.

Asked on the side’s improvement in defence after their 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic on Tuesday, the Owls boss had no reason to grimace.

“I’m pleased with it,” Moore said. “Clean sheets are the foundation for what we are aiming to achieve. All the players take the credit.

“Yes, the defenders will take the plaudits but we attack together and defend together.

“It stems from hard work on the training ground for a relentless month of February with eight games. We keep going and trying to create scenarios and looking at video footage. Those are the things we work on.